Blizzard has just announced that the second phase of the Dragonflight pre-expansion patch is now available. In addition to showing a new advance, he provided more details of this novelty of world of warcraft.

world of warcraft will introduce a new class for players who have pre-purchased Dragonflight. This will be known as a ‘drachthyr evoker’, which can be chosen to create a new character and play with. So they will have a new hero to face new dangers.

Dragonflight also introduces us to a new area known as The Forbidden End, where we will learn the history of the Dragon Islands. We will also find a classic dungeon, but renewed, with Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr. Here are the memories of a Titan who is related to the leaders of the dragonflights.

Finally, this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-expansion will feature world events. In these we will have to face the attacks of the primal elementals. Not to mention that there will be new missions that will prepare us for the arrival of the expansion.

What is World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the new great expansion that will come to the successful Blizzard game. This will allow us to visit the new area of ​​the Dragon Islands to explore its mysteries and take flight with the mythical reptiles.. In addition to having the news already mentioned.

Source: Blizzard

This expansion will be released on November 29, but you can already buy it on the official website. Pre-purchasing will give you access to the pre-expansion packs, so you can get ready for your journey to the Dragon Isles. Will they dare to play it?

