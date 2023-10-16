













World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Guardians of the Dream reveals its release date









According to the story, the champions of Azeroth will have to join forces with the Dragonflights to form a united front and fight against Fyrakk, the fiery primeval incarnation, who attempts to invade the Emerald Dream in order to absorb the power of the new World Tree . Guardians of the Dream, the next major content update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be available starting November 7.

What’s coming in World of Warcaft: Dragonflight – Guardians of the Dream?

It must be emphasized that this expansion of world of warcraft It will be available from November 7, 2023 after the traditional regional maintenance passes.

New zone: The Emerald Dream

New missions, inhabitants to meet, places to explore, public objectives and much more await you in this new ephemeral zone.

New public event: Superbloom – Help the wandering old man Tree, who must care for the World Tree in the Emerald Dream, in this multi-stage public event where you can receive fascinating rewards.

New path of recognition: Dream Keepers

Dream Keepers offer new rewards and reputation activities that players can unlock as they progress along this path of recognition.

Dracoriding Updates: Enthusiasts will have access to new race tracks, glyphs, skills, customization options, and a new dracoriding dragon: the faerie dragon!

Players will also be able to enjoy class tuning and balance updates, UI updates, new equipment, and new mounts and pets.

Source: Blizzard

What’s coming in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 3?

season 3 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Dreamkeepers It will be available on November 14, 2023 after regional maintenance.

Fyrakk is the only primal incarnation still standing and has formed an alliance with the Druids of Flame to access the ancient and serene Emerald Dream. He is determined to fight his way to Amidrassil, the World Tree, to take its power.

Source: Blizzard

New band: Amidrassil, the Hope of the Dream

Players will face nine bosses: The defenders of the Emerald Dream, Fyrakk’s allies and senior lieutenants, and finally, the fiery primeval incarnation itself.

As in previous seasons, Raid Finder (BB) Wing 1 and Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties will be released at the same time.

New Mythic+ Rotation:

The two wings of the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon will make their debut in Mythic+:

The Fall of Galakrond

The Rise of Murozond

Four dungeons from previous Mythic+ seasons will present new challenges to keep the Mythic+ rotation alive:

Tarjasenda Manor, Battle for Azeroth

Atal’Dazar, Battle for Azeroth

Darkheart Thicket, Legion

Fort Dark Tower, Legion

And two previous dungeons will have their version in mythic+:

Throne of the Tides, Cataclysm

The Everspring, Warlords of Draenor

Excited for everything that comes to pass World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

