Regarding what Guardians of the Dream includes, there is a new area, which is known as The Emerald Dream, which includes new missions, places to explore, additional objectives and much more.

However, it will not be around forever, since it is ephemeral. Another novelty that comes to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight together with Guardianes del Sueño is a new public event, El Superflorecer.

It is necessary to help the wandering old man Tree to take care of the World Tree in the Emerald Dream. To the above we must add a path of recognition, Dream Keepers, which includes more rewards and reputation activities.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

Don’t leave aside the dracoriding updates that come with Guardians of the Dream to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

This includes new race tracks, glyphs, skills, customization options and a new draco (fairy dragon).

As in the past you can expect adjustments, class balances, interface improvements and more equipment, mounts and pets. Other extras are a new gang in the game.

That’s in relation to Season 3 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and it is Amidrassil, the Hope of the Dream, encompassing nine chiefs: the defenders of the Emerald Dream, the allies and senior lieutenants of Fyrakk, and the fiery primeval incarnation.

Another thing players can expect is a new Mythic+ rotation that comprises both wings of the Dawn of Infinity mega dungeon; The Fall of Galakrond and The Rise of Murozond.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

Four dungeons from previous Mythic+ seasons will present new challenges and are:

Tarjasenda Manor, Battle for Azeroth

Atal’Dazar, Battle for Azeroth

Darkheart Thicket, Legion

Fort Dark Tower, Legion

And two past dungeons will have their version in mythic+:

Throne of the Tides, Cataclysm

The Everspring, Warlords of Draenor

