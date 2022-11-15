Blizzard has released a new cinematic trailer for World of Warcraft: Dragon Flightthe new expansion greater for the famous MMORPG, preceded by the pre-expansion patch that changed several aspects of the game.

The video focuses on what appears to be the characterizing element of the expansion, namely the presence of dragons and flying on the backs of these creatures. In fact, Dragonflight takes us to the Dragon Islands, after two years spent in the Terrestrials of the previous expansion.

Also based on what we can see in the trailer, it is a clear change of setting and atmosphere for the ninth expansion of World of Warcraft, which is well presented with this video in computer graphics, able to once again show the quality of these productions by Blizzard.

As we have seen, the official release date of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is set for November 29, 2022. “Dragonflight was built with our incredible community in mind, and with the desire to return to what we love most: the splendor of Azeroth and its characters, with our players as heroes,” said World of Warcraft vice president and executive producer Holly Longdale. “We want to invite everyone to this new adventure, where we will immerse ourselves in the land of dragons, become part of their ancient heritage and see all the secrets of this land revealed.”

Players, within the expansion, will be able to get in touch with i Dracthyrwho have resurfaced from their long sleep to join the battle, characters able to switch from humanoid to draconic form.