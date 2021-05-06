More than 14 years ago, precisely on January 16, 2007, Blizzard released the first major update for World of warcraft which he carried by name Burning Crusade.

Technically it was a phenomenon in its time and one that got millions of people playing. The raids, the dungeons, the adjustments it received World of warcraft Back then they were key to forging a legacy that we continue to remember today.

But what happens when Wow returns in its classic presentation? We’ve been using this improved version for a couple of years now and it’s time for the experience of Burning Crusade.

What kind of improvements and advances can we have in this new presentation of something that took our breath away more than a decade ago? We chat with Holly longdale, producer-in-chief of WoW Classic and with Brian Birmingham, aforementioned chief software engineer for the game.

Bring the recreation of Burning Crusade

‘We are trying to do an authentic recreation of Burning Crusade and we don’t want to do anything drastic. What we are trying to make are adjustments that go with the design‘Brian Birmingham told us when we asked him about the adjustments we might see in World of Warcraft Classic: Burning Crusade.

Why are we tackling this issue? For a simple matter, what worked more than 10 years ago today has many improvements in the quality of life and gaming experience and perhaps Burning Crusade it wasn’t that perfect and it needed something more to be it. Now, developing all this brings other kinds of problems.

‘We have had a wonderful time updating a 2007 game to a modern codebase. The performance is better, we got all the benefits of those years of improvements and fixes. There is a great conversion process and things tend to get a bit interesting with behaviors that we did not expect and the community has helped us to find all those errors‘Holly Longlade told us.

Bringing back a game from 13 years ago, especially a PC one, seems like a simple task, but World of Warcraft Classic: Burning Crusade This is not the case and that is why there is a beta in which players contribute and are key so that developers can improve the gaming experience for all users.

What will be the patch that we will see in the expansion of WoW Classic?

What he told us Brian Birmingham is that the last patch that was added to the original version of Burning Crusade will be the one we will see in this version for World of Warcraft Classic. For example, the battles with certain bosses received in the raids received some adjustments at the end so that they were not so complicated and they will try to replicate that same.

At the beginning, there will be a much more complicated experience, but over time it will adjust little by little. Now, the bera of WoW Classic: Burning Crusade It has worked exactly to work on the issue of difficulty and the feedback from players who are playing is very supportive of this issue.

Ultimately, it is the users who are demonstrating that new ways can be devised to overcome the challenges presented by World of Warcraft Classic. It seems not, however, the way users play improves with the passage of time and that gives interesting results.

‘We recognize that since 2007 players have improved a lot with our bosses and raids. We want to make sure it is challenged and appropriate for what we think Burning Crusade is. ‘Holly Longlade added.

Commitment to a committed community

The reason for the existence of World of Warcraft Classic it is because there is a community that wants to re-experience that same game without adjustments. Yes, it seems redundant when modern WoW has improved so much, but, this is how the fans want it and that is what will happen with the return of Burning Crusade.

The classic experience of Burning Crusade it’s slower than modern, and that’s what people want to play. That is what Blizzard It seeks to deliver to the players who ask for it, especially because there is that field of opportunity. Now, those players also grew up, they have jobs, also children and they will already have to manage on their own.

‘It’s what you want to do with your free time’he told us Brian Birmingham when we touch on the subject of players who now do not have that much time to play. ‘Would you rather be watching television or exploring the scenery of these floating islands? For me that is more exciting‘.

‘Communities are telling us that they now play with their kids, and that’s a complete evolution of World of Wacraft that it stands the test of time and it’s great to see users playing with their kids.‘he added Holly Longlade.

A time capsule within World of Wacraft Classic

Let’s say the content of Burning Crusade in order to World of Warcraft Classic It is going to have its mini seasons and that will translate into a content breakdown that you will gradually enjoy when the game is ready to be released in a future that we do not want to imagine is too far away.

We are going to have four phases that will be released little by little, all with adjustments in the necessary sections, freeing spaces and doors, but, above all, options for those players who require it. Now, all the content that is added sounds great, but it also requires a lot of work.

Now, there will be a ‘level boost’ option, but it will only be one character per account, this so that it does not lend itself to some kind of abuse because we are talking about a package that provides some benefits. Obviously, the restrictions are like this to also respect the effort of other players who have invested a lot of time.

Finally, you can also keep your character between Wow classic and new Burning Crusade classic, creating a kind of time capsule that will allow you (for a fee) to stay in an intact experience so you don’t have to change it, even though you’ve made the leap to Burning Crusade. It is a very special idea that many players are sure to adopt.

When is Burning Crusade coming out for WoW Classic?

Yes, it was a very dignified talk we had with these key people in the development of Burning Crusade on World of Warcraft ClassicHowever, when does Burning Crusade come out for WoW Classic?

Well, as you probably already realized, June 1 is the launch of Burning Crusade, so it won’t be long until the return of this expansion, so the best thing you can do is get ready for this expansion and enjoy it like 14 years ago.



