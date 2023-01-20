Secrets of Ulduarthe new content of World of Warcraft Classicis available starting today, as confirmed by the launch trailer published by Blizzard and accompanied by a series of details from the official press release.

Made as part of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion (here everything you need to know), the package confronts us with a new threat in the snowy mountains of Ulduar, “the site of one of the most beloved Incursions of Wrath Classic”.

“The above adventurers will join Brann Bronzebeard and fight their way into Ulduar battling the crazed constructs of the titans, until they finally come face to face with the structure’s darkest and now free prisoner: Yogg-Saron, one of the four Elder Gods of Azeroth,” says the communiqué.

“In addition to the new Ulduar raid, here is what will be available in the Secrets of Ulduar content update for Wrath Classic:”

Emblems of Expeditions and Raids: Emblems of Conquest

Players will be able to earn the new Emblem of Conquest through Ulduar Raid boss kills and the Heroic dungeon daily quest, “Proof of Demise.”

Emblems of Valor will still be obtainable from Archmage Timear Heroic and Normal dungeon missions, while Emblems of Heroism will become obsolete and can be exchanged for gold.

Expeditions with Titan Rune

Interacting with a Titan Relic at the start of a Heroic dungeon will cause all enemies to gain additional health, deal more damage, and benefit from additional effects to create a similar challenge to Mythic+ in WoW Classic.

Season 6 PvP Arena

Arena participants will be able to purchase Season 5 gear at a reduced price to prepare for the new challenge.

Argent Tournament Daily Quests