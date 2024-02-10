













This includes new areas and dungeons that players can explore, as well as a number of changes, additions and other options.

This time the experience limit increased to level 40 and there are a series of new activities that can be carried out.

In the new level 40 raid, Gnomeregan, adventurers will roam what was once the prosperous capital of the gnomes. However, it is now riddled with radioactive waste in World of Warcraft Classic.

This has caused the enemies inside to be transformed. The 10-player gang will face redesigned bosses and enjoy hundreds of new rewards. Another novelty has to do with additional runes.

Fountain: Blizzard.

As shared by Blizzard, each class will have up to six new runes, which must be discovered by the players themselves.

In this way, those who play the second phase of Season of Discovery of World of Warcraft Classic They will be able to experiment by combining additional skills unlocked by leveling up.

Apart from the above, there will be a new PvP (Player vs. Player) event called Blood Moon that will be very exciting.

In Blood Moon the wrath of the blood loa invades Stranglethorn Vega; Players will need to be alert against everyone who covers the entire area and will take place every three hours.

Fountain: Blizzard.

Another thing to keep in mind is that those who come into Season of Discovery late, or for the first time, will be able to catch up quickly with the new Discoverer's Delight bonus. This increases experience gained by 50% from levels 1 to 25.

