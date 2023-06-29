













That is, the fearsome permadeath, in which players will have a single chance to level up as much as they can to participate in more dangerous activities, such as the Molten Core gang.

Those who perish with permadeath in World of Warcraft Classic they will not be able to return to their bodies. This is how they will end up as ghosts and resolve any pending issues.

An example is transferring leadership of a guild to another player. Also new besides permadeath is Mak’gora and other changes to PVP (Player vs. Player), such as battlegrounds not being enabled on extreme realms.

Any player who wants to start a duel to the death in World of Warcraft Classic just type /makgora. The challenged in this way recognize that it is a high-stakes duel before accepting.

Another bonus is a new tracking aura that will visually indicate how many duels a player has completed and survived.

To what has been said before, we must add the new safeguards; They will be on trial to minimize problems due to unforeseen situations.

Among them the disconnection of the flight master in World of Warcraft Classic. Likewise, class abilities and spells will have changes to prevent resurrections.

The above applies both personal and those that can be used on other players. There will also be adjustments to missions that require you to activate the PvP marker and die to advance. To finish off the enemies will be anchored to their own spawn areas and routes.

Tethering is to prevent players from being taken to other lower level quest areas. Apart from World of Warcraft Classic We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

