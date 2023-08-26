













Regarding this, the company revealed that players will only have one opportunity to level up as much as they can to participate in dangerous activities such as the Magma Core gang. What will happen to those who die on missions?

Well now they will be ghosts in World of Warcraft Classic when applying the Hardcore rules. This way they can resolve any pending issues.

Players can even decide to transfer their character to a non-Extreme Classic Era server at no cost in order to use it.

Something that this publisher and developer highlighted is that in the Extreme realms it is not possible to enter battlefields but to participate in pre-arranged war games.

Fountain: Blizzard.

That’s for those who want to engage in mortal combat in World of Warcraft Classic. To start a duel to the death in the game, just type /makgora, a challenge to another player.

An extra that this MMORPG now has is that there is a new tracking aura that will visually indicate how many duels a player has survived. Other novelties added to the game are the safeguards as well as changes to the available classes.

Now in World of Warcraft Classic players will see a reduced timer to mitigate server disconnections at inopportune times.

There are also changes to class spells and abilities to prevent resurrections, and tweaks to quests that require you to activate the PvP marker and die to advance.

Enemies will be pinned to their respective spawn areas and paths to prevent them from going elsewhere.

