













World of Warcraft Classic: Discovery Season Phase Three is here









Players who revealed their secrets during Season of Discovery World of Warcraft Classic They will have new areas and a raid to conquer now that phase 3 is now available.

In this new leg of the journey, the players' maximum experience level increases to 50 and new post-game activities arrive:

New Level 50 Raid: Temple of Atal'Hakkar (Sunken Temple): Adventurers can explore the first 20-player raid of Season of Discovery. This redesign of the experience will offer 8 bosses with new mechanics and epic rewards.

New PvE Event: Nightmare Raids: This open-air PvE event will allow you to discover more about the lore that links the mysterious dream portals in Ashenvale, Duskwood, Hinterlands, and Feralas to the Sunken Temple raid. Players will be able to obtain new items by earning reputation with the Emerald Wardens.

New runes: Each class will have up to six new runes for players to discover, which will encourage experimentation by pairing them with additional abilities that will be unlocked by leveling up.

Source: Blizzard

World of Warcraft Classic has more rewards for its players

Keep an eye out for PvP Ranks increasing from 5 to 7, bringing with them new rewards including new Player vs. Player class sets.

PvP event rewards will be updated Blood Moon introduced in phase 2 at level 50 along with new coins to earn and spend.

On the other hand, Users joining Season of Discovery later or those joining for the first time will be able to catch up quickly thanks to Discoverer's Delight, a positive effect that will be permanent from now on, which increases experience gain by 100% up to level 39 and 50% for levels 40 to 49.

We also recommend: World of Warcraft: Plunderstom – Blizzard also knows how to put extra experiences in its video games

World of Warcraft Classic: Sunken Temple will be the supercar challenge

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery Phase 3's new Sunken Temple raid promises to be truly challenging and locked players in with its difficulty for much longer than any other in Classic history.

For the first time in WoW, they haven't beaten a classic raid in a matter of hours, making the Sunken Temple one of the toughest raids to date.

Will you try it? Don't stop following the conversation on our Discord and don't miss our news at Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)