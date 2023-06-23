Call of the Crusadethe latest update of World of Warcraft ClassicAnd available starting today: Blizzard announced it, revealing all the details regarding the new content.

A few months after the launch of Secrets of Ulduar, World of Warcraft Classic therefore renews itself again, introducing a new Crusader’s Coliseum where champions and champions will be able to face daily challenges and prepare for the clash with the Lich King.

Among the contents of Call of the Crusade we will find the new Trial of the Crusader raidin which “Champions of the Horde and Alliance have been summoned to the new Crusaders’ Coliseum, at the Argent Tournament Grounds, to face an array of lethal enemies, as both armies prepare for the imminent march to the Icecrown Citadel.”

Then there is the new Trial of the Champion expedition in which, “with the completion of the construction of the Crusaders’ Coliseum, the champions of the Horde and the Alliance will face a series of new challenges, including jousting and gladiatorial combat against the fierce challengers of the Argent Crusade.”

There new Titan Rune: Defense Protocol Beta mode instead, it will allow male and female players to increase the difficulty of the Titan Rune system dungeon experience. Defense Protocol Beta will allow players to obtain the rewards of the 10-player Ulduar raid. Defense Protocol Alpha will remain as an add-on option and will continue to provide the rewards of Naxxramas from 10 players.”

Finally the Season 7 of PvPwith “arena attendees being able to purchase Season 6 gear at a reduced price to prepare for the new challenge”, and the Argent Tournament Daily Quests: “new daily missions are available that will allow players to improve their reputation with the Argent Crusade and their respective city factions, obtaining epic rewards such as equipment, mounts and pets.”