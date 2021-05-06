Are you ready for this comeback?

We have good news for you who are a fan of Blizzard and of World of warcraft as Burning Crusade, the famous first expansion of this MMO now has a release date for WoW Classic.

The first thing you should know is that the beta phase of WoW Classsic: Burning Crusade It will soon come to an end and that the release date of this expansion will be for the first of June.

So that you give yourself a good idea of ​​when and what time it arrives Burning Crusade to WoW ClassicWe tell you that it will be available from 5:00 pm Central Mexico time on June 1 and 7:00 pm in Brazil. That is, you will not be able to play from the first minute of the first day of the sixth month of the year.

As if this information was not enough, we also present a picture of what you can find in the deluxe edition of World of Warcraft Classic Burning Crusade.

This will be a great time to get back to this MMO or to pick it up if you were playing WoW Classic.

What we can tell you about Burning Crusade

The first thing you should know is that WoW Burning Crusade Classic, as it is also known, is that it will be based on the last patch of the original game. Obviously, it will come with some tweaks so that the quality of the game goes with this development era.

Then, we will have several phases of content, that is, not the entire package will be released at once, so it is important that you make time to play. Also keep in mind that you will have two purchase options, one for you to level up – which can only be done once per character and another for you to keep your character on the two servers of ‘normal’ classic and ‘Burning Crusade Classic. ‘.

Don’t forget that this new WoW Classic expansion will be available starting June 1 in Mexico at 5:00 pm.

