Blizzard Entertainment has nominated Chris Metzen executive creative director of the series Warcraft . Its initial efforts will be focused on trying to revitalize World of Warcraft shaping the next generation of adventures for the historic MMORPG.

Veteran among veterans

Will Metzen succeed in revitalizing World of Warcraft

Metzen is no newcomer to the Warcraft series. Indeed, he was one of the authors of the first chapter, released in 1994. He worked for Blizzard for 23 years, before leaving in 2016. Last year he returned as a creative consultant for Warcraft and has now taken on the new role, which he will do full-time.

Naturally, Blizzard was thrilled to have Metzen back on board, who was instrumental in the creation of the Warcraft series. It must be said that World of Warcraft hasn’t been doing too well recently, so the game definitely needs a change, or a return to its roots, in this case.

The American studio also promised that Metzen will talk about his plans for World of Warcraft at the next one BlizzConwhich will be held on November 3 and 4, 2023. We’ll see what he has to say.

For the rest, we remind you that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the latest expansion of the game, will be available from November 2022.