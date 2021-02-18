BlizzConline announcement details for World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic have leaked online, more than 24 hours before the digital event is due to hold its opening ceremony.

The information, posted by Wow head, purportedly comes from a BlizzConline press kit which was made public.

There are details too on current WOW expansion Shadowlands’ first major content patch, named Chains of Domination.

Shadowlands Launch Cinematic.

“Journey through the Dark Portal once again in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic!” Blizzard’s leaked press release reads. “Originally released in January 2007, The Burning Crusade summoned the heroes of Azeroth to the shattered and fel-scarred realm of Outland to stop an invasion of the demonic Burning Legion.

“In 2021, Blizzard Entertainment’s recreation of the first World of Warcraft expansion will give players from around the world a chance to return to Outland as it once was to relive an era of timeless adventure – or experience what awaits beyond the Dark Portal for the first time. “

There are also details on advancing characters from WOW Classic to Burning Crusade, and confirmation that the game will come free to anyone with an active WOW subscription – as is the case with WOW Classic now.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ big new Chains of Domination patch is also detailed. It includes a new 10-boss raid named Sanctum of Domination, a new PVP season and a seasonal Mythic Keystone dungeon. There will also be new mounts and pets, and you can unlock flying in the Covenants’ domains.

There’s really no doubt about any of these leaks, which come accompanied by a pile of official artwork and screenshots. It’s an unfortunate spill for Blizzard so close to its event, though hardly unprecedented. BlizzCon stuff always leaks!

Tomorrow’s opening ceremony runs from 10-11pm UK time. Check back afterwards for our full BlizzConline coverage, when it’s supposed to arrive.