The last one cosplay realized by Lada Lumos portrays the Russian model with the features of a Blood Elf of World of Warcraft: an extraordinary work in terms of materials, but also disturbing.

The Blood Elves are in fact a very particular race, come on dark implicationssurvivor of the Scourge and the power of the Sunwell, which they had to replace with demonic energies until the well and their homeland were rebuilt.

Lada proudly wears her Blood Elf costume, featuring a long red dress, pretty detailed armor and a long blonde wig, as well as a pair of eyes that come in handy when you want to read in the dark.