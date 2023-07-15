World of Warcraft: Dragon Flight will update again with the arrival ofupdate 10.1.7which brings with it several novelty interesting within the world’s most famous MMORPG, including new content and improvements applied to the functions and game structure.

The new update 10.1.7 is called Fury Incarnate and will soon be available on the game’s Public Test Realm. There is still no precise release date for the rollout of the update, but the first news will soon be available on the PTR before reaching the final version available to all users.

In particular, Blizzard emphasizes some of the main innovations coming with this update, starting from the continuation of story missions and on the prologue of the Campaign: the new chapters of the ongoing stories will be available, Blizzard reports, which will tie back to what will arrive later in the year with the 10.2 update.