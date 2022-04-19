Activision Blizzard officially announced today the new expansions World of Warcraft: Dragonflight And World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

. The first takes players to the Isles of Dragons, the ancestral home of Azeroth’s mighty flying monsters. With the new level cap increased to 70, players will be able to progress by exploring four new areas of the Dragon Islands: the Shores of Awakening, the Plains of Ohn’ahran, the Blue Vastness, and ancient Thaldraszus. The expansion includes the new race of Dracthyr, wearing mail gear, which can swear allegiance to the Horde or the Alliance and has only the Summoner class available. The Summoner can choose between two specializations that combine the magic of the Dragonflight. The ranged assailant, with the Devastation specialization, relies on red magic of explosions and blue of concentration, while the healer, with the specialization Conservation, uses regenerating green and bronze magic that bends time. Like the Death Knight and the Demon Hunter before them, the Dracthyr will start at a higher level, which is 58. Players will be able to fly on the back of an Isles dragon, with whom they will befriend in each of the four new regions as they level up. The customization options for the drakes are unlocked as the character progresses, which can collect new skins and new abilities that will lead him to fly higher, farther and faster. Further details, including schedules for public testing and publication, will be announced as development progresses.

In Wrath of the Lich King Classicwhich will arrive later in the year, the players they will once again experience an adventure that shaped all of Warcraft’s subsequent history in 2008. This neat remaster of the classic expansion will be available at no additional cost to all players with a subscription to World of Warcraft active. In line with the philosophy of WoW Classicplayers will be able to relive historic 5-character Expeditions without the automatic Expedition Search tool, while still retaining control of their adventures in places like Azjol-Nerub or reliving key moments in Arthas’s story in The Culling of Stratholme. In addition, they will be able to venture again into the suspended necropolis of Naxxramas, a 10-player raid that is an update to the original 40-player version featured in the pre-expansion of



World of Warcraft

. The maximum level has been raised to 80 and players who have no other characters ready to face the dangers of Northrend will be able to take advantage of the character upgrade to level 70, an optional service available as the launch of Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Finally, the Barber, which was introduced with the original expansion, will offer the possibility to change the gender of the character, to give players more freedom using the gold in game rather than currency in real life.