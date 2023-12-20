Blizzard has laid out its 2024 roadmap for World of Warcraft, nailing down a launch window for upcoming expansion The War Within, plus other updates and seasonal content.

The veteran MMO will receive three content updates between January and the launch of The War Within, which looks set to arrive around late summer/early autumn next year.

These updates will tie up loose story threads from the game's previous expansion Dragonflight, and tease what comes next.



Season four, set to arrive in spring, will “revisit Dragonflight's dungeons and raids, along with outdoor content, featuring updated rewards, and a few new twists,” executive producer Holly Longdale wrote in a blog post.

Around the same time, Blizzard will hold an alpha test for The War Within in early spring, and then a beta test for the expansion in late spring/early summer.



Over in World of Warcraft Classic, Blizzard will hold a beta test for its impending Cataclysm Classic mode in late winter/early spring. The Cataclysm Classic update is currently scheduled for summer, though within the first half of 2024. June, then?



Blizzard detailed its big The War Within expansion for World of Warcraft at BlizzCon last month. It's planned as the first in a trilogy of expansions dubbed the Worldsoul Saga, with two more unnamed chapters confirmed to follow over the years to come.