Nikolai Katselapov, the chief business development officer of Wargaming, the famous free-to-play studio world of tankshas been added tolist of terrorists drawn up by the KGB of the Belarus. His fault is probably that he left the country when the dictator Aljaksandr Lukashenka gave his support and that of the whole nation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, generating not a little discontent in those companies whose business it is global.

Katselapov is accused of financing terrorist activities, according to article 290-1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus. In reality, the addition of his name to the list dates back to December 30, 2022, but it has only become public now because it was taken up by the independent newspaper Nasha Niva.

According to the newspaper, Katselapov is still at large. After all, he hasn’t been in Belarus for about a year. However Wargaming has not commented on the news.

The Lukašėnka government has been using the list of terrorists for years in a political key, in which the names of people who are disliked by the regime are often added, such as the former opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Evidently someone in the government didn’t take Wargaming’s abandonment well, not only because it was the largest software house in the country, valued at more than a billion dollars, but also because of the image backlash it received.