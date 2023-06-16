Gino Mader had fallen yesterday, during the fifth stage of the competition, into a ravine over 30 meters high: he was only 26 years old

A sudden and devastating mourning has hit the world of road cycling in the last few hours. Gino Madera Swiss cyclist with Team Bahrain Victorious, lost his life following a terrible accident in which he was involved yesterday, during the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland, a prestigious race that is taking place right now in Switzerland.

A dramatic event which not only upsets the world of cycling, but that of sport in general.

Just seconds after yesterday’s terrible accident, everyone feared for the worst. Mader was literally flying in descentduring the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerlandwhen he suddenly went off the road and is plunged into a ravine.

The 26-year-old runner saw the fall of more than 30 meters impact violently against several bouldersto then stop on the crest of the lifeless mountain, unconscious.

Rescued by race doctors, he was revived and transferred with a air ambulance at the hospital of Chur. A few hours later, however, the champion’s heart stopped forever.

The race decided to to continue and for today’s stage, the sixth, there will be one neutralization. That is, all the runners in the race will proceed slowly in the last 20 km, to honor the memory of Gino Mader.

The team’s farewell to Gino Mader

To give the announcement of the cyclist’s death, she thought about it herself Bahrain Victorious. Here are the heartbreaking words of the team:

We are devastated by the loss of our outstanding cyclist, Gino Mader. His talent, dedication and enthusiasm have been an inspiration to all of us. He was not only a very talented cyclist, but an amazing person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Bahrain Victorious will race in his honor, keeping his memory on every road we travel. We are determined to show the spirit and passion that Gino has shown and he will always remain an integral part of our team.

The team then concluded by asking to respect privacy of the family in this time of terrible grief and thanking all for the overwhelming support received in these dramatic hours.