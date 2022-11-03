To find the lifeless body of Alexander Pisarev was his father Ivan: the most accredited hypothesis is that of food poisoning

A very unpleasant and at the moment still inexplicable event has shaken the world of Russian sport and that of MMA around the world in recent days. The 33-year-old fighter Alexander Pisarev he died for reasons still to be clarified. The first hypothesis is that of food poisoning, as his wife was also rushed to hospital after eating the fruit.

The episode occurred last October 30 but it was made known by the Russian media only yesterday.

Ivan Vladimirovich, father of the MMA athlete who lived with him and his wife, found his lifeless son lying on the bed at around 4:00 pm on October 30. To local media, he told:

I went out for a walk and on my return I found my son and his wife on the bed. They both seemed to be asleep, then I went over and saw that my son was no longer breathing.

There woman He was in serious conditions and she is still hospitalized in intensive care, where she is struggling to survive.

Pisarev’s disappearance shocked many. The public message of the teammateswho wrote on social media:

No words can express the great pain we are feeling. Rest in peace our brother, we will miss you!

Yellow on the death of Alexander Pisarev

We are now wondering about what could have caused the death by Alexander Pisarev, who, as his father Ivan also said, was a strong, healthy, trained man who had never suffered from chronic diseases that can only suggest such a tragic ending.

The first hypothesis is that of afood poisoning and now the authorities are analyzing all the objects and foods found in the sample’s house. Under the magnifying glass there was above all a ‘watermelon that the couple ate.

The poisoning trail has not yet been ruled out, although it still remains as one quite remote possibility.

However, the classics will be carried out on fruit and other foods forensic chemical examinations, which will be able to shed light and remove any doubts about it. They will follow updates on this tragic story. The world of sport has tightened around the pain of the champion’s family.