After suffering for a long time from Parkinson’s disease, Patrick Tambay, a former Formula 1 driver, died forever at the age of 73

A very serious mourning has shocked the world of sport and in particular those of engines. Indeed, he is gone Patrick Tambay, a former Formula 1 driver, who in his approximately 10-year career in single-seaters raced for top teams such as Renault, McLaren and Ferrari. He was 73 years old and had been battling Parkinson’s disease for some time. His family gave the announcement of his disappearance in a note on the web.

Tambay was born in Paris on June 25th 1949. As a child he practiced skibut when he was 20 he no longer felt satisfied and decided to find a new sport to practice.

While in the United States he found himself attending an inauguration of a circuit and that first meeting with the motor world marked him deeply.

He soon discovered that passion was accompanied by a outstanding talent and immediately started racing and winning with a steering wheel in his hands.

In 1974 and 1975 he ran in Formula 2demonstrating his excellent skills. The following year he was hired to drive one of the Haas stable cars in the North American competition CanAm and immediately won the championship with six race wins.

Patrick Tambay in Formula 1

At that point, it was impossible to keep Patrick Tambay out of the picture anymore prestigious sports car federation of the world, Formula 1.

The first team to sign him, in 1977, was the Surtees. With the British he did not go well and, in the current season, he passed to the other Englishmen of the Ensign.

The following year, the one who wanted him on one of her single-seaters was the McLarenwhich however was experiencing one of the worst periods of decline in its history and the results were not exceptional.

In 1980 he returned to racing in the CanAm, winning his second title. He returned to Formula 1 the following year, first driving the car Theodore and then that of ligier.

In 1982, following the tragedy of Gilles Villeneuvewas called by Ferrari and he immediately agreed to race for the prancing horse of Maranello.

With the Red ran for two seasonsfrom 1983 to 1984, taking home two victories and several excellent results. The 1983 season was his best ever, finishing fourth in the final drivers’ standings.