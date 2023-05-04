Drama in the world of athletics: the multiple Olympic medalist Tori Bowie found dead in his home in Florida. She was only 32 years old

A terrible mourning hit the world of international athletics and the sad news spread yesterday, Wednesday 3 May. Tori Bowie, an extraordinary American sprinter, capable of winning several medals at a world level and even three at the Olympics, passed away at the age of 32. Her body was found in her Florida home. The cause of her death is still unknown.

Born in San Hill, State of Mississippi of the USA, Frentorish Bowie, known as Tori, was an American athletespecializing in track sprint and long jump.

Yesterday the American media disclosed the news of his sudden and untimely deathwhich took place in circumstances and for reasons still to be clarified.

Apparently his lifeless body was found inside his home in Florida.

There Icon Managementhis agency, wrote a touching message on social media to say goodbye to his athlete:

We are devastated to have to share the sad news of Tori Bowie’s passing. We have lost a client, a dear friend, a daughter and a sister. Tori was a champion, a beacon of light that shone so brightly.

Tori Bowie’s career

The debut on an important stage came in 2014, at the World Indoor Athletics Championships Sopot, in Poland. On that occasion he did not have great successes.

A year later, at the World Cup Beijingobtained a prestigious third place in the 100m dash.

the following year, at the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics, he reached the highest point of his career. Indeed he gets three medals: a bronze in the 200m, a silver in the 100m and a gold in the 4×100m relay.

In 2017, at the London World Cup, he won more two gold medalsone in the 100 meters and one in the 4×100 relay.

The last appearance dates back to 2019, at the World Cup Dohain Qatar, where, however, he did not obtain any significant placement.

Florida authorities are now investigating to clarify the causes and circumstances of the champion’s death. Rumors close to the 32-year-old have said in the past that Tori suffered from one severe depression. The autonomous gesture is therefore not excluded.