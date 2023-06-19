Big Pokey was performing in a concert in Beaumont, Texas, when he suddenly collapsed to the ground: rescue is useless for him

A sudden and dramatic event shook the world of US rap and Hip Hop music. The 45-year-old singer Big Pokey, stage name of Milton Powell, passed away while performing in a concert in Beaumont, Texas. He was originally from Houston.

Strong shock in the United States for the sudden disappearance of Milton Powellone of the most loved and followed artists of the entire American rap and Hip Hop scene.

Big Pokey, this is his stage name, was performing in a concert organized in the city of Beaumont, in Texaswhen suddenly he let out a sigh and fell backwards.

A sickness which turned out fatal for the artist, who despite being rescued immediately never recovered.

The news was confirmed by Screwed Up Click, a collective of Houston-based rappers and producers that is popular across the country. This is what they wrote:

It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. He passed away on 18th June 2023. He was well loved by his family, friends and loyal fans of him. In the coming days, we’ll be releasing information about the celebration of his life and how the public can pay tribute to him. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter’.

Big Pokey and the other artists who died recently on stage

Unfortunately what happened to Milton Powell is a tragedy that had already occurred in the near past. Two similar episodes which, recently, had shaken fans from all over the world.

In October 2022, for example, the singer Mikaben, pseudonym of Michael Benjamin, fell ill during the Carimi concert at the Accor Arena in Paris and literally collapsed to the ground.

Last March, however, a practically identical fate had befallen Costa Titch. The artist was performing on stage at theUltra South Africaone of the most important festivals in the continent, when it suddenly collapsed.

All three were still very young, with a life and career still ahead to live. Three tragedies that have shaken millions of fans around the world.