DAVOS, Switzerland.- The main risk for humanity in the next two years is the “cost of living crisis”. This is confirmed by an opinion poll on risks with 1,200 experts carried out by the World Economic Forum with support from Marshall McLennan and Zurich Insurance. If the panorama expands for the next decade, however, the main risk is seen as a failure to mitigate the climate change.

Businesses see other risks and are preparing for a potential downturn. Cristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, predicted in early January that a third of the world’s economy will be in recession this year. It is not a global collapse, like those of 2020 or 2008, but it is a new blow after several difficult years. Many firms are reducing their investments and cutting staff to have cash available before a possible decrease in their sales.

It is not surprising that the inflation be seen as an urgent problem. In recent months we have seen riots in different countries due to price increases. In Mexico, the government has resorted to large gasoline subsidies, price control programs and political agreements with large companies to soften the rises, but prices have continued to rise at very high rates.

Climate change is a more complex problem. While there is no doubt that temperatures are rising, and that this is causing damage, the solutions that governments are applying simply will not be able to stop the increase in emissions. As Bjorn Lomborg has pointed out, if all the measures agreed in the Paris Agreement are applied, only a reduction of 0.0048 degrees Celsius will be achieved by 2100, but with a dramatic impoverishment of the world’s population.

At the national level the problems are different. In France, for example, the unions are calling for a general strike this coming Thursday, January 19, against an attempt by the government of President Emmanuel Macron to reform the pension system. The main measure consists of raising the minimum legal retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

The unions, however, oppose any move to raise the pension age, despite the fact that France already spends 14 percent of its gross domestic product on pensions, double the average for OECD countries and much more than 3 percent from South Korea. Without a lowering of the retirement age, like the one Macron is proposing, or an increase in contributions, which would further reduce France’s already slow growth, France will continue to lose ground to its competitors and become poorer.

Most big risks cannot be foreseen until it is too late. No one predicted in 2019, for example, that a rare coronavirus would sweep across the planet in 2020, killing millions and causing almost every economy to crash. Nobody ventured to foresee in 2021 that in February 2022 Russia would invade Ukraine. It is very possible that in this 2023 and in the following years, risks that we do not even dream of today will come true.

Other risks, however, are foreseeable. Although Mexico is virtually non-existent this year at Davos, almost all international investors know that the country has a great opportunity generated by nearshoring, but one that will be lost if the government continues to weaken private investment. Without investment there are no opportunities and risks become reality.

“He didn’t even say goodbye,” President López Obrador complained of his former undersecretary for citizen security, Ricardo Mejía, who left the cabinet to seek the government of Coahuila for the PT. For a long time, however, AMLO applauded his morning appearances. The new undersecretary is General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, in a new step in the militarization of Mexico.