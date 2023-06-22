Choi Sung-bong, 33, is yet another young Korean artist who takes his own life: he finished second in the 2011 Korea’s Got Talent

In the last few hours, the news of the death of Choi Sung-bong. The 33-year-old South Korean, known for his singing career, was found dead in his apartment in the chic district of Seoul. Local authorities have confirmed that it was a voluntary gesture. The umpteenth suicide of a young Korean artist.

Another dramatic mourning has hit the world of korean pop musicwith the umpteenth case of suicide involving, once again, a young artist from the Asian country.

The number of famous young people of South Korea arriving to perform a such an extreme actin fact, is high and continues to grow, increasing the controversy.

Just a few months ago, Moonbin, a young singer, dancer and actor of only 25 years old, a member of the band of Starwas found dead yesterday at his home in Seoul.

Before him, the singer had also decided to end it Ahn So-jin, Kim Jong Hyunfrontman of the band Shinee, Go Ha-raalso a singer, and many others.

It was the Seoul Police who found Sung-bong’s lifeless body, called to intervene in the 33-year-old’s apartment located in Gangnamchic district of the capital Seoul.

Who was Choi Sung-bong

Choi Sung-bong had become famous all over the country and abroad since 2011, when he participated and finished as runner-up in Korea’s Got Talent.

Particularly appreciated was his performance during the final, when he interpreted a reinterpretation of the piece In fantasy by the Italian genius Ennio Morricone.

His story was also striking. Artistically born out of nowhere, he had learned all his musical knowledge from self-taughtaccompanying them to a boundless talent.

Choi Sung-bong’s name has also been linked to controversy. In 2021 she launched a fundraiser for himselfpublicly announcing that he has a cancer and to be treated.

It was only later that it was discovered that he wasn’t sick. He confessed everything and claimed to have returned all proceeds fundraising for donors.

In recent days the rumor had spread that it was the disease that had taken him away, but almost immediately the denial by the authorities, with the Seoul Police having classified the death as a suicide.