Rapper MoneySign Suede was hit several times in the neck after receiving death threats from inmates months ago

The world of US music, especially rap, a few days ago learned the news of the disappearance of the young star Money Sign Suede. The artist, who was only 22 years old, was stabbed in the neck while he was in the showers of the Monterey prison in California.

The episode took place, as reported by the major US media, in the late evening of Tuesday 25th April.

The prison guards Correctional Training Facility Of Soledadin Monterey County, raised the alarm late in the evening, when during a regular checkup they realized that the 22-year-old was not in his cell.

After a long search, the guards found him pour down on the ground in showers of the prison.

Arrived immediately on site coroner of the County, which following an initial external cadaveric inspection ascertained that the causes of death should be attributed to deep and lethal stab wounds to the neck.

The news spread in the prison on Wednesday morning, leaving those closest to the artist dismayed. The news was later reported across all media.

MoneySign Suede had to discount one sorry of 32 months for illegal possession of firearms. Penalty that would date back to between 2021 and 2022 3 that it would be over in about 10 months.

MoneySign Suede had received threats

Although he was only 22 years old, Jaime Brugada ValdezSuede’s real name, was already earning a decent price nationwide success. His first and only official album, Parkside Baby, along with the other singles, already have millions of views on YouTube and stream up Spotify.

And it is precisely because of its success that some inmates and friends of the rapper have complained that Suede himself had not been moved to a more protected prison ward.

Doubts that increase if we consider that in the previous months, the same artist had already received death threats by other inmates.

The authorities have publicly stated that the investigations are ongoing and the goal is to identify the culprit as soon as possible.

In the meantime, social media has filled up with condolence messages for the artist, arrived from friends, relatives and fans.