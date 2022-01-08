Over the last few hours, a sad one has come news that has left the world of the web speechless. The son of Sinead O’Connor is died at the age of 17. To announce it was the Irish singer-songwriter herself who expressed her condolences through her Twitter profile. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Mourning for Sinaed O’Connor. Over the last few hours the son of the singer-songwriter has passed away. The victim in question is called Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor and he was only 17 years old. The announcement of the death of the latter came from his mother through her social media accounts. Here are all the details of the affair.

Recently one tragedy hit Sinead O’Connor. During the day of January 6, 2022, the son of the singer was disappeared. In light of this she herself had made a appeal on social media with the hope of finding her child:

This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, this isn’t funny anymore. You’re scaring the shit out of me. Could you please do the right thing and show up at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane, call Garda for his safety.

Such message shared on Twitter was also addressed to Shane himself, to remind him how precious his was life and that for him there was still a glimmer of light:

Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t carve that pretty smile on your pretty face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You’re my Heart. Please don’t stop him from beating. Please don’t hurt yourself. Go to the Gardai and we’ll take you to the hospital

Sinead O’Connor’s Twitter announcement

However, the words by Sinead O’Connor proved useless as soon after, she herself made the news of her son’s death public. From what we learn from his announcement, the 17-year-old may have gotten himself committed suicide:

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, true light of my life, has decided to end his earthly struggle and is now with God. May he rest in peace and no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Rest in peace, please.

Sinead O’Connor: the son who also disappeared in January 2019

However, this isn’t the first time Shane O’Connor has lost his traces. In fact the boy had also disappeared in the month of January 2019 and, also on this occasion, his mother had decided to ask Help on social media to anyone who has seen it: