During the Guerrilla Collective event the release date of version 1.0 of World of horrorsa very special and celebrated retro-style adventure: October 19, 2023. The information was revealed with a new trailer, which shows new game sequences and which you can find below.

Currently World of Horror is available in early access on Steam, but the final version should also come out on consoles. For more information, read our tried World of Horror, in which we wrote:

World of Horror is a very promising title, and draws its game elements from many different genres: in the demo the latter seem to work well together, but their validity in the complete production and above all in the long term is still to be evaluated. Certainly the retro aspect, the chiptune soundtrack, the atmospheres of Lovecraft and Junji Ito are extremely intriguing; on the other hand, some perplexity is raised by the not always evident linearity of the narration and the turn-based battles against the creatures that have infested the coastal town. To create too particular a work, sometimes you risk overdoing it, says the wise man. It’s not true: we say so. And let’s hope that this is not the case: all in all, our impressions for now are positive.