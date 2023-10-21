World of Horror and finally available in full version, 1.0on PC, while the console versions have been slightly postponed to next week, with a release date set for October 26, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5.

The game in question has already been available in early access for some time and was also part of the Game Pass catalog for several months in its completion phase, in which however it was already presented in a rather extensive form.

It is a very particular title, starting from its sources of inspiration up to the peculiar graphic style adopted.

World of Horror is a disturbing adventure that mixes elements of cosmic horror close to Lovecraft’s apocalyptic imagery with typical characteristics of the tales of Junji Itoto which the game also particularly refers in terms of the graphic style adopted.