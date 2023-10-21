World of Horror and finally available in full version, 1.0on PC, while the console versions have been slightly postponed to next week, with a release date set for October 26, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5.
The game in question has already been available in early access for some time and was also part of the Game Pass catalog for several months in its completion phase, in which however it was already presented in a rather extensive form.
It is a very particular title, starting from its sources of inspiration up to the peculiar graphic style adopted.
World of Horror is a disturbing adventure that mixes elements of cosmic horror close to Lovecraft’s apocalyptic imagery with typical characteristics of the tales of Junji Itoto which the game also particularly refers in terms of the graphic style adopted.
A strange and disturbing story
In the story we follow 14 different playable characters who find themselves investigating the mysterious events that occur in the small town of Shiokawa in the 1980s, which mark the return of the Old Gods to an otherwise peaceful Japanese coastal cityunleashing various horrors.
World of Horror has a strong narrative base but features puzzles and turn-based combat in a mixed structure that is a bit reminiscent of old text adventures and a bit of RPGs, but resulting in a truly very original experience. You can get to know him better in our review of World of Horror, carried out on the version that is not yet definitive.
