If you’re looking for a spooky experience but would prefer to avoid the usual mascot horror tropes this Halloween, then you’re in for a treat: World of Horror is now finally out of early access.

The Junji-Ito-inspired roguelike RPG from developer Paweł Koźmi´ski has finally slithered out of early access and made the jump to PlayStation and Switch as well as its native PC home.

To celebrate, publishers Ysbryd Games has dropped a new trailer to mark the 1.0 release, and give you an unsettling sight into what, exactly, World of Horror has in store for you:

WORLD OF HORROR – v1.0 Launch Trailer.

World of Horror – a 1-bit rougelike RPG – centers around the rural residents of a seaside Japanese town that’s “facing inhuman terrors, as reality frays and tears at the edges.”

You’ll have to “investigate the eldritch mysteries striking your town, and seek the truth behind the depredations of man and monster” as well as collect items, spells, and solve devilish puzzles.

“In spite of so many of my most undesirable gaming tropes, I’ve fallen hard for the World of Horror’s grim creations,” I wrote when I played the horror game in early access way back in 2020.

“It doesn’t look, nor play, like any horror I’ve experienced before, and while its instability has sent the adventure crashing several times – always taking my hard-earned progress with it, sadly – it’s a testament to the game’s creativity that I’m still here, still playing, still hooked, still wanting to find out what happens to this sleepy fishing village and its doomed inhabitants.”