World of horrors is about to receive a big updateeven if there are no precise details in this regard: in any case, the confirmation comes from the game’s official account on Twitter, so we can take it for granted, waiting to know the information.

The game, developed by panstasz, is a whimsical adventure that recalls the style of the old text adventures on PC and Mac, with black and white graphics and a particularly stylish “low-fi” look. The declared and obvious sources of inspiration are the manga author Junji Ito and Lovecraftthus creating a truly disturbing mix of suggestions and atmospheres.

You can get to know it better by reading the World of Horror review that we have published on these pages, but suffice it to say that it is a title that should not be missing in the collection of anyone who is passionate about the videogame horror genre and perhaps an admirer of the aforementioned Ito, given that this game really manages to recreate the typical atmospheres of his works in an interactive form.

For this reason, we await with considerable curiosity these new features scheduled for next week, with the big update that should arrive. Reportedly, this update is scheduled for the beginning of the week, so we’ll know more in a few days.