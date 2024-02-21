After the announcement arrived a few months ago, we now have the release date official of World of Goo 2announced with a new trailer released at today's Nintendo Direct, with the title arriving on May 23, 2024.
World of Goo 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2023 last December, but apparently there won't be long to wait before we can see it in action in its full version, given the expected arrival in May.
As the trailer demonstrates, it is a sequel that continues the philosophy of the first chapter, enriching its structure with new elements.
A viscous puzzle game
It is a puzzle centered on the use of bizarre viscous creatures, to be joined together in order to build more or less resistant structures to set up bridges, towers or connecting elements in order to achieve the objectives of the various levels.
The new possibilities offered by the second chapter also allow you to modify the terrain, power flying machines, raise towers of various types and more, thanks to the new Goo Balls with unique characteristics.
These include Explosive Goo or Jelly Goo, to be used to their best advantage in more than 64 levels set in a dangerous physics-based world. World of Goo 2 will therefore arrive on May 23, 2024 on PC and Nintendo Switch.
