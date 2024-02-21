After the announcement arrived a few months ago, we now have the release date official of World of Goo 2announced with a new trailer released at today's Nintendo Direct, with the title arriving on May 23, 2024.

World of Goo 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2023 last December, but apparently there won't be long to wait before we can see it in action in its full version, given the expected arrival in May.

As the trailer demonstrates, it is a sequel that continues the philosophy of the first chapter, enriching its structure with new elements.