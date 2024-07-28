As we know, World of Goo 2 will mark the return of the famous puzzle series several years after the last episode, with many new features but a formula that will certainly be familiar to those who spent several hours on the original World of Goo.

World of Goo 2 Receives Second Trailer and PC Requirements which are clearly very affordable and refer to the version of the game that we will find on the Epic Games Store or on the official website, in this case without DRM.

A new adventure

World of Goo 2 announced during The Game Awards 2023 will introduce new species of Goo (Jelly Goo, Liquid Launchers, Growing Goo, Shrinking Goo, Explosive Goo and more), each with unique characteristics that will increase the variety of gameplay.

The action on the screen will be supported by an original and engaging soundtrackenriched by dozens of unreleased tracks, while in terms of content we will be able to count on a campaign composed of five chapters and a total of over sixty levels.

World of Goo 2 will see us work for a company that is openly green, which is trying to clean the world from slime but which seems to hide intentions that are anything but clear: it will be up to us to discover what their true objective is.

To do this we will have to explore ever-changing scenarios, each with problems to solve using our powers and a pinch of inventiveness.