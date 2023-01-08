Modeste M’Bami, former PSG, Marseille and Cameroon international player, died at the age of 40, suffering from a fulminant heart attack

The news of the untimely and sudden disappearance of Modest M’Bami. The former Cameroonian footballer, Olympic champion in 2000 and former player of Paris Saint Germain and Marseille, died at the age of 40. According to reports, it was a cardiac arrest that took him away.

I’m dramatic days for fans of sport practically all over the world. The new year has in fact opened with several tragedies, which concern the disappearance of several champions.

On 6 January, at the age of only 58, Gianluca Vialli passed away forever. The former striker of Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus and the Italian national team, had been fighting since 2017 with a very aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. The world of football and sport in general, these days, is gathering around the immense pain of his family.

On the same day, another tragedy took place on Italian roads which unfortunately cost the life of another athlete. His name was Christoph Seifriedsberger and he was part of the Austrian national team boating.

Together with his companions he was carrying out a bicycle training session in the streets of Sabaudia, in Lazio, when a girl driving a Lancia Ypsilon stopped him run over and killed instantly.

The last champion of this tragic list to disappear was, yesterday, the former Cameroonian footballer Modest M’Bami.

The drama of Modeste M’Bami

The former champion and Cameroon football legend has passed away aged just 40. According to what was reported, to take him away would have been a fulminant cardiac arrest which left him no escape.

Born in Cameroon in 1982, he had moved to France from a very young age and there he had started his career from soccer player.

He has dressed the shirts, among others, of glorious clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain And Marseille. He also won two French cups with PSG.

The most important success, however, Modeste undoubtedly had with the shirt of his national team. at 2000 Sydney Olympicsin fact, they succeeded in the historic feat of bringing home the gold medal.

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web in the last few hours.