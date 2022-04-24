Former Juventus and Italian National goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi fell ill on Saturday afternoon while he was in Asti

Moments of apprehension those of millions of fans from all over Italy. From the early hours of yesterday afternoon, the news of the illness accused by spread spread Stefano Tacconi, former goalkeeper of Juventus and of the Italian national team, who forced him to hospitalization on a reserved prognosis. Countless messages of support to the former champion. The one of his son Andrea is very moving.

The former footballer, with the role of goalkeeper, had participated in an event held in Asti on the evening of the day before yesterday, Friday 22 April. The next day he woke up in his hotel room and immediately after lunch he accused a sicknessprobably an ischemia, which required the urgent intervention of medical rescuers.

He was immediately transported to the Asti hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with one cerebral hemorrhage and placed under a confidential prognosis regime.

From that of Asti, the former footballer who is now 64 years old was then transported to that of Alexandriawhere he is still hospitalized in the Neurosurgery ward.

I’m hundreds of messages appeared in the past few hours on social networks. Messages that make it clear how much Stefano Tacconi is still appreciated, despite many years have passed since his retirement.

The one published on Instagram from his son Andrea. The boy, in the stories section of his profile, posted a beautiful photo with his dad and then wrote:

Take back Papi, you are a lion and you will win this battle too!

He later published another for to thank all those who are showing closeness to his family in these difficult times.

Stefano Tacconi’s career

Born in Perugia in 1957, he started playing football as a child, making his debut in the youth academy of Spoleto before andInter then.

He made his debut among the “greats” in 1976, at the age of 23, competing in the championship of Series D with Spoleto.

The following years he played in the Pro Patria, in Livorno, in the Sanbenedettese and in the Avellino, before joining Juventus in the 1983.

The Juventus team has become his home and with that shirt on he has achieved the greatest satisfactions of his career. With the Turin team, where he had arrived to replace Dino Zoffhas won the Cup Winners’ Cup, the Uefa Cup, the Champions Cup and various national championships and awards.