Among the disturbing consequences of exclusively digital distribution we can now also include the total disappearance Of World of Demonsinteresting action by PlatinumGames developed as Apple Arcade exclusivewhich by leaving the subscription service catalog will no longer be available anywhere.

The issue could still find another solution, but at the moment the official communication from PlatinumGamesentrusted to a concise message of few words on the studio's official blog, claims that World of Demons it will disappear completely in a few weeks, with the conclusion of the agreements with Apple Arcade.

To be precise, the game is destined to abandon the downloadable catalog of the Apple subscription service on January 18, 2024, and in fact this already makes it unusable elsewhere, given that it is exclusively linked to that platform. Furthermore, fromFebruary 1, 2024 support will be totally deactivated, effectively deleting the game completely.