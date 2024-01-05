Among the disturbing consequences of exclusively digital distribution we can now also include the total disappearance Of World of Demonsinteresting action by PlatinumGames developed as Apple Arcade exclusivewhich by leaving the subscription service catalog will no longer be available anywhere.
The issue could still find another solution, but at the moment the official communication from PlatinumGamesentrusted to a concise message of few words on the studio's official blog, claims that World of Demons it will disappear completely in a few weeks, with the conclusion of the agreements with Apple Arcade.
To be precise, the game is destined to abandon the downloadable catalog of the Apple subscription service on January 18, 2024, and in fact this already makes it unusable elsewhere, given that it is exclusively linked to that platform. Furthermore, fromFebruary 1, 2024 support will be totally deactivated, effectively deleting the game completely.
Such a pity
This means that even those who have downloaded it on Apple platforms will no longer be able to play it, given its removal from the catalog and subsequent removal conclusion of supporttherefore there will be no way to enjoy the game in any way.
That is unless new deals emerge that could allow World of Demons to be brought up other platformsfor example on consoles, but at the moment there doesn't seem to be any such solutions planned, at least based on communications from PlatinumGames.
You can get to know him better in our review of World of Demons, from which an excellent evaluation of the game emerges. Precisely its value, and the fact that it comes from a decidedly renowned studio, make this artificial disappearance of the title rather strange and difficult to digest.
#World #Demons #PlatinumGames #exclusive #leaves #Apple #Arcade #disappear #completely
Leave a Reply