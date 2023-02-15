The world of American cinema is completely in shock by the untimely and sudden death of a very young actor, who passed away at the age of 27. It’s about Austin Majorsperformer and voice actor, best known for his role in the NYPD Blue show from 1999 to 2004. There is mystery about the causes of death.

The young actor’s lifeless body was found in a homeless shelter in Los Angeles, the city where he lived. The major US sites have explained that it is not a matter of murder, but the suspicion is that the death came from abuse of Fentanyl.

The causes of death will be confirmed, probably at the beginning of next week, by i autopsy results and gods toxicological tests carried out by the authorities on the body of the young actor.

Born in 1995, Majors started acting when he was just 2 years old, with a small part in the film Nevada. In 1999 you played Theo Sipowicz for the first time in the television series NYPD Bluewhere he starred in 51 episodes from 1999 to 2004.

The role earned him a Young Artist Award in 2002, in the category of Best Performance by a Young Actor in a Television Series.

His last roles were the ones in the films “Un Natale per Caso” and “Night Writer”, respectively in 2007 and 2008.

Austin Majors family message

It is unclear what caused the decline of Austin Majors. His familyin a publicly released note, remembered him as a good and loving person.

He was a loving, artistic, brilliant and kind human being. Austin was very happy and proud of his acting career. He has been an active Eagle Scout and graduated from high school. He later graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts with a passion for directing and producing music.

Kali, the sister, also an actress, said that her best memories with Austin were grow up on set with him, volunteering at “Kids With a Cause” events and backpacking trips together. The note then concludes: