Anthony Hickox, an esteemed British actor and director, was found dead in his home in Bucharest, Romania

The well-known British director, actor and film producer has died at the age of 64 Anthony Hickox. He was found lifeless in the house in Bucharest where he lived, but the causes of his death are not yet known at the moment. His genre was recognizable in action movies and horror movies.

Tragic news has shaken the world of cinema, particularly the British one. Anthony Hickox, known actor, film producer and above all directorIn fact, he passed away at just 64 years old.

The news spread yesterday, Tuesday 10 October, causing pain and shock to many fans. The artist’s death would have occurred the day before, Monday 9 October. The next November 6Hickox he would have turned 65.

The are not yet known causes which led to his death. According to what has emerged so far, it would have been some of his people who were worried acquaintancesafter a few days of not hearing from him.

The lifeless body of the film director and producer was found in the house he owned in Bucharest, in Romania, where he had been living for some time. However, it was his friend and collaborator who confirmed the news of her death Jonathan Shalit.

Who was Anthony Hickox

Born in London on November 6, 1959, Anthony Hickox grew up in the cinematic world as a child. In fact, his parents both worked in industry.

His father, Douglas Hickox, he was in fact a director. Mother of him, Anne V. Coates, was instead an editor, who even won the Oscar in 1963. Her brother Jameswas also a director.

His debut came in 1988, when he directed the film Waxwork – Welcome to the wax museum.

The period between the eighties and nineties was a very profitable period in terms of film releases for Hickox, who concentrated mostly on the genre horror.

Subsequently he worked mostly on genre films Actionenjoying great success in that case too.

The latest work dates back to 2018, with the film Underdogs Rising. From what we learn, it seems that his plans included a return to London to shoot his latest film.

Numerous i condolence messages appeared on social media in recent hours.