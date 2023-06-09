Every year, around 400 million tons of plastic products are produced worldwide.. Shockingly, half of these plastics go into making single-use items such as shopping bags, cups, and packaging materials.

Unfortunately, an estimated 8 to 10 million tons of plastic ends up in our oceans annually.. To visualize this magnitude, if all this plastic debris were flattened to the thickness of a bag, it could cover an area of ​​11,000 square kilometers. That is equivalent to the size of small countries like Qatar, Jamaica or the Bahamas!

If this trend continues over the next 50 years, plastic waste could grow to an area of ​​more than 550,000 square kilometers, similar to the size of nations like France, Thailand, or Ukraine.

With the aim of raising awareness about the importance of the oceans and promoting their sustainable use and protection, the United Nations has designated June 8 as World Oceans Day.

The path of plastic to the oceans

Plastics are the most common form of marine pollution, accounting for 80 percent of all waste in our oceans. Much of this plastic comes from inappropriate waste disposal systems, which dump rubbish into rivers and streams, and subsequently find its way into the sea.

In addition to plastic bags and containers, tiny particles known as microplastics are also found in the ocean.. These particles, which measure less than 5 mm (one-fifth of an inch), represent a major environmental concern, as they can be ingested by marine life, causing harm to both animals and humans.

Currently, it is estimated that there are between 50 trillion and 75 trillion pieces of microplastics in our oceans. Although research on Human health effects of microplastic consumption Although limited, some studies have indicated that these particles can accumulate in organs such as the liver, kidneys, and intestines, leading to potential negative effects such as inflammation, oxidative stress, and cell damage.

The problem of plastic pollution affects not only the oceans, but also marine life and, ultimately, our own health. Erica Cirino, science writer and author, notes that “these tiny particles in the ocean break down into even smaller fragments and are consumed by wildlife on an almost unimaginable scale.

The main problem is that the pieces of plastic contain toxic chemicals that are known to interfere with human and animal hormones. This can lead to the accumulation of toxins in the body, with possible long-term detrimental effects,” he said on Al Jazeera’s The Stream.

The countries responsible for the greatest plastic pollution in the ocean

According to a study published in 2021 by Science Advances, 80 percent of the plastics found in the ocean come from Asia.

The Philippines is estimated to be responsible for more than a third (36.4 percent) of all plastic debris in the ocean, followed by India (12.9 percent), Malaysia (7.5 percent), China (7.2 percent), and Indonesia ( 5.8 percent).

It is important to note that these figures do not include the rplastic waste exported to other countrieswhich are at increased risk of entering the ocean.

The danger of plastics for the environment

Plastics are synthetic materials made of polymers, which are long chains of molecules. These polymers are often derived from petroleum or natural gas.

The main problem with plastics lies in their difficulty to biodegrade, which means that they can persist in the environment for hundreds of years, causing serious pollution problems.

When plastics reach the ocean, they float on the surface for a long time, eventually sinking and being buried on the seafloor.

Plastics floating on the surface represent only 1 percent of the total plastics in the ocean. The remaining 99 percent are fragments of microplastics found in the depths of the ocean.

It is essential to become aware of the importance of reducing the consumption of plastics, promoting their correct waste management and promoting sustainable solutions. Our oceans and their marine life depend on it, as do we ourselves.