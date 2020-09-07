Highlights: Djokovic, the No.1 tennis player out of US Open

A female officer was hit with a ball

Third player in the world to be disqualified from Grand Slam

Djokovic was considered a strong contender for the title

Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one player, has unexpectedly dropped out of the US Open. He was disqualified from the tournament after a female officer was hit with the ball. The Last-16 (pre-quarter final) match was played between Djokovic of Serbia and Pablo Kareno Busta of Spain on Sunday. Djokovic was trailing 5-6 in the first set of the match. In the meantime, he shot a shot in annoyance, which hit a female officer and she fell.

However, as soon as he realized the mistake, he ran towards the female officer. It is being told that due to difficulty in breathing, the woman officer got up and left after some time. After the entire incident, the referee held a 10-minute discussion with the umpire and declared Djokovic’s rival player Kareno Busta the winner, after which Djokovic joined him and walked out of the court.

Djokovic taking care of injured officer

He is the third player in the world to be disqualified from a Grand Slam. Prior to that, John Moucanero was disqualified from the Australian Open in 1990 and Stafan Kobek from the French Open in 2000. Let me tell you that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are not playing in this tournament. In his absence, Jokiewicz was considered a strong contender for the title. Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles so far, while Federer has won 20 and Nadal has 19 titles.