In the women’s semifinals, Pegula and Muchova and Navarro and Sabalenka will meet.

World list number one in Poland Iga Świątek has lost in the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis tournament to US To Jessica Pegula.

Pegula, ranked sixth in the world, won the match 6–2, 6–4.

Pegula advances to the semifinals of a grand slam tournament for the first time in his career. Next, he will compete against the unranked Czech for the final spot Karolína Muchová with.

In the second semi-final, the US Emma Navarro face a Belarusian playing with a neutral status Aryna Sabalenkan.