World No.1 player Novak Djokovic won the Italian Open title on Monday by winning the record 36th Masters title. Djokovic won the tournament by defeating Argentina’s Diogo Skwartsman 7-8, 6-3. Djokovic now leads Rafael Nadal (35) in terms of winning the Masters title. Earlier both these players were at 35-35 par. Djokovic now has the most Masters 1000 titles.This is the 5th Roman title for this Serbian player and he has held this title after 2015. Djokovic’s win on clay court before the French Open is quite special.

9-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal was eliminated after losing in the quarter-finals this time. He had to face defeat in the final to the Skirtsman.

Djokovic has been unstoppable so far this season. However, he was disqualified at the US Open as he hit the line judge in a huff.