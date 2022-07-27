The agency Bloomberg published an editorial this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) in which it states that it is necessary to “action” to protect Brazilian democracy. The text criticizes the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and mentions the meeting of the Brazilian Chief Executive with ambassadors to criticize the electoral system.

“It remains to be seen whether such bluster translates into a concerted effort to reject an unfavorable outcome in the October presidential election.”, says the editorial of the international agency. “But the mere possibility of an electoral crisis in Latin America’s biggest country is something Brazil’s other leaders – with the help of the democratic world – must act now to avoid..”

The editorial goes on to say that Bolsonaro has denied that he wants to carry out a coup. To the BloombergNonetheless, “there are a number of less extreme outcomes that would still be devastating”. Among these results would be “outbreaks of violence” that could make room for a “military intervention” or division among the country’s security forces.

“Any move to reject or discredit the results would exacerbate Brazilians’ distrust of government institutions, at a time when discontent with the fruits of democracy is already on the rise. The country is at risk of paralysis.”

According to the news agency, efforts for a free and fair election need to be done by Brazilians – institutions and civil society. It also states that actions in this direction have been “encouraging”, mainly by electoral authorities and fact checkers. “But these forces need help.”

“In the coming months, the US must reiterate its confidence in Brazil’s democratic institutions and electoral authorities, through public visits by senior Biden government officials and bipartisan parliamentary delegations”, says the Bloomberg. It also states that the government of US President Joe Biden needs to maintain dialogue with Brazil’s neighboring countries and finance initiatives for cybersecurity for the electronic voting system.

The agency also cites the manifesto in defense of democracy, which already has 73,000 signatures. Bankers, businessmen, 11 former Supreme Ministers and personalities in general joined the movement organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo).

The manifesto is one of the warning signs that led Bolsonaro and his emissaries in the Planalto to try to get closer to the STF (Supreme Federal Court). There is fear of the chief executive being arrested and a perception that the government is losing support.

For Bloomberg, corporate leaders can use their influence for “basic democratic rules” in Brazil. “The demonstration would be of interest not only to Brazilians, but also to companies themselves, which have nothing to gain from the collapse of the 4th largest democracy in the world.”

read here the editorial of Bloomberg (in English, for subscribers).

US SECRETARY

Former Army officer and Defense Chief of the United States, Lloyd Austin, called for a commitment to democracy in a speech at the defense ministers’ conference, in Brasilia, last Tuesday (26.Jul).

“Our countries are not only united by geography. We are also brought together by our common interests and values ​​— by our deep respect for human rights and human dignity, our commitment to the rule of law and our devotion to democracy.”Austin said in a speech to counterparts. read the intactin English.

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira and Lloyd Austin had a bilateral meeting this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) in Brasília. O Power 360 found that the 2 dealt with the Brazilian electoral process.

Nogueira told Austin that the Armed Forces were invited by the Superior Electoral Court to contribute to the improvement of the elections. The American, then, told the general that the US hopes that the election will take place in the best way, within the normal range.

MEETING WITH AMBASSADORS

In a presentation to ambassadors on July 18, in Brasília, Bolsonaro countered newspaper headlines and statements by TSE ministers and said that they are constantly trying to “destabilize” your government.

Bolsonaro also spoke about the adoption of the printed vote – a proposal rejected in the Chamber of Deputies in August 2021.

The president spoke about the 2018 PF (Federal Police) secret investigation into a hacker attack on the TSE. In August of last year, the court sent a crime report to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) for the leaking of an investigation by the president.

“It is an inquiry that has no confidential classification”, said. According to Bolsonaro, the 2020 elections could not be held without the conclusion of the inquiry. “Everything I say here is either a conclusion from the PF or is directly information provided by the TSE”declared.

According to him, “hackers stayed inside TSE computers for 8 months”. He also denied that he is preparing a coup in the 2022 elections.

“Everything I’m going to say here is documented, nothing in my head […] What I want most on the occasion of the elections is transparency. We want the winner to be the one who actually gets voted on.”said.

The president also defended the suggestions made by the military to the TSE. “All the suggestions presented by the Armed Forces can be fulfilled until October 2nd. And, if there is any extra expense, the Executive Branch arranges resources for it”said.

He also spoke about the statement in which Minister Edson Fachin says that the elections “concerns the civilian population”and that whoever deals with the topic “they are unarmed forces”.

“Why did you invite us? Did they think they would dominate the Armed Forces? Have they forgotten that I am the supreme chief of the Armed Forces? […] The Armed Forces would never participate in a farce.”said.

In addition to Fachin, the chief executive also criticized ministers Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes, who are the former and future presidents of the TSE, respectively.