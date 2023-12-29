Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Khvitsja Kvaratschelia, Jude Bellingham, Nathan Aké; they all sparkled. But who were really the eleven best footballers of 2023? From left back to striker, who would you draft in the AD World Team of the Year? And which coach should lead the team? You decide that. Compared to previous years, the election is slightly different. Two choices can be made from the ten nominations for central defenders and three choices can be made from the fifteen nominations for midfielders and attackers. The motivation for all players can be found under the voting module. The voting runs until December 31. The world team will be online from January 1.

#World #national #team #Frenkie #Jong #deserve #place #39dream #team39