Shock in Korea for the discovery of Moonbin’s lifeless body: the pop music star was only 25 years old

The news that shook the entire world of Korean pop music comes from the last few hours. Moonbin, a young singer, dancer and actor of only 25 years old, a member of the Astro band, was found dead yesterday at his home in Seoul. The most accredited hypothesis at the moment is that of the voluntary gesture, but official confirmations have not yet arrived in this regard.

A dramatic episode occurred yesterday in Korea, more precisely a Seoul.

Moonbin, a young star of music and entertainment from the Asian country, was found dead in his home in Gangnaman elegant and rich district of the capital Seoul.

The news is spread rapidly throughout the country and immediately thousands of young fans made a pilgrimage to the neighborhood to bring a flower or a candle in honor of the artist.

Moonbin he was only 25 years old and Fantagio, the record label with which he had a contract, took care of announcing his sudden and completely unexpected death.

The Major, in a post Published on Twitterhe wrote:

On April 19th, Astro Moonbin member suddenly left our world, becoming a star in the sky. Etiquette asks you to refrain from speculative and backbiting chatter.

Suicide hypothesis for Moonbin

In the hours following the death, some Korean media spoke of a possible autonomous gesture of the singer. And although the news has not been confirmed by official sources, the controversy surrounding the suicides of young artists in Korea has returned to the fore, which unfortunately are more common than usual.

It has long been assumed, in fact, that the fort stress to which young Korean singers are subjected, too often lead them to depression.

In 2015, for example, the singer Ahn So-jin he threw himself from the tenth floor of a building.

Kim Jong Hyunfront man of the band Shinee, took his own life in his apartment in 2017.

Or again Go Ha-ra. The singer, in November 2019, published a photo of her taken while she was in bed, greeting her fans. The next morning some orderlies found her lifeless. She left a farewell note on the bedside table.