As announced by his entourage, Jeff Beck, one of the greatest guitarists in history, has passed away with a fulminant meningitis

In the past few hours, the news of the disappearance of one of the greatest guitarists and rock musicians in history has spread. Jeff Beck, precisely a British guitarist, with a ten-year career that counted him among the greatest ever, passed away at the age of 78 due to fulminant meningitis. This was confirmed by an official note from his entourage.

Born in Sutton in the south western part of London, in 1944, Beck began playing the guitar from an early age, in the churches of his city. He then worked as a session musician in recording studios for a while before being selected to play with the band Yardbirds, who had just lost Eric Clapton. With him, among others, there was also Jimmy Page.

He later founded a his groupcalled the Jeff Beck Group, which also had Rod Stewart.

In the following decades he began his career from soloistalbeit always collaborating with the greatest rock artists in the world.

Rolling Stone magazine named him one of the best 100 guitarists, placing him in fifth place. In 2009, however, it was officially included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The legendary guitarist, as stated in the note released directly by his entourage, passed away on Tuesday 10 January, due to a fulminant meningitis which left him no escape. His family, the note explains, are asking for privacy at this time of extreme pain.

Condolences on the passing of Jeff Beck

As was widely predictable, the web immediately filled up with hundreds and hundreds of condolence messages. Many also arrived from some of the greatest rock artists ever, who also shared a part of the journey with Jeff Beck.

Particularly touching greeting posted by Jimmy Page on his social profiles:

The Six String Warrior is no longer here to allow us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. His technique was unique. His imagination is limitless. Jeff, I will miss you like your millions of fans!

Among others, farewell messages also arrived from Mick Jagger, historic member and founder of the Rolling Stones, and from Ozzy Osbourne.