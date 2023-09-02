It was Dire Straits who gave the announcement of Jack Sonni’s death: he had collaborated with them on the album Brothers in Arms

The music world has recently learned the sad news of the death of a great artist. It’s about Jack Sonni, historical member and guitarist of the golden years of Dire Straits. The British band itself took care of giving the sad announcement, publishing a touching post on the official social channels.

Born in Indiana in the State of Pennsylvania, on December 9, 1954, John Thomas Sonni began studying music at a very young age and also graduated from the conservatory.

Later he founded the band The Leisure Class and, at the same time, he worked in a record and musical instrument store.

Precisely in those years and in that shop he met for the first time Mark and David Knobflerwith whom he forged a good friendship first and then a working relationship.

In the early eighties he joined the Dire Straitslegendary British band, and notably assisted in the making and touring of the album Brothers in Armsfrom 1985.

The album is considered the most successful of the band, the best-selling and from it the singles were extrapolated which are still enjoying incredible success all over the world. For example Money For Nothing, Walk of Life and the song that gave the album its name, Brothers in Arms.

After his collaboration with Dire Straits, Jack Sonni devoted himself to the musical instrument manufacturing industry and writing.

The announcement of Jack Sonni’s death

His former colleagues and friends of Dire Straits thought about announcing the death of the great musician. The band posted on their social media channels, writing:

Our beloved Jack left a void in our hearts and souls… We will miss you so much, but you will always be with us.

Messages also received from other group members, such as John Illsley and the keyboard player Alan Clarkincredulous and saddened by the news, they wanted to publicly greet what for them was a great friend, as well as a colleague.

The causes of Sonni’s death were not disclosed, but rumors circulating in the environment in recent weeks had spoken of medical conditions that are anything but reassuring of the artist.