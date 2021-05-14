For food you live, you die, you kill yourself, you spend money, you travel, friends and not so much meet, secrets are kept or formulas are shared from generation to generation, courses are given and prizes are organized, there are programs of High-rated TV. Despite all these ingredients, the study of dietary changes still struggles to gain prestige in the academy. The arrival of Gastronomy and empire. The kitchen in the history of the world, from the English researcher Rachel Laudan, offers a solid menu of data and ideas to understand the importance of the thick relationships between the first civilizations and their use of cereals with our own societies, the changes geopolitical Y nutritional and the influence of religions (and new morals) on how and what we eat and what we don’t.

The book takes us back two million years, when, according to some studies, the human being learned to cookr. We tend to forget everything that this technique allowed: soften or detoxify foods that would otherwise be indigestible, increase food stock, learn about flavors and textures, get more calories, etc. It also generated other problems (diseases and environmental depredations) but on balance almost all societies chose to transform barley, pig, water or apples in a different product.

In the story proposed by Laudan first appear the grain-based kitchens, between the year 20,000 and 300 a. Thus, wheat, corn, sorghum and, above all, barley become the food base of many cultures in Greece, Rome, China, Near East or in America. Cereals could be ground, roasted, fried, cooked in water or milk and, unlike roots, stored.

By then, in the Mesopotamia, the differences between social classes were also noticeable in the food they could get. “The poor, including the infantrymen, prisoners, masons and servants survived almost on the basis of dishes made with barley,” Laudan reminds us, adding that they barely added “salt and dried fish.”

The author takes up barley and the “sacrificial kitchens” based on this cereal and wheat, between 500 BC. C. and 400 of our era. He then discusses the transformations that Buddhism brought to the cuisines of South and East Asia, Islam in Central and West Asia, and the Christianity in Europe and America.

The Christian food culture it will be displaced by the modern western kitchens of Europe, in a game of mirrors with the development of science and the search for emancipation from the religious force. France, Holland and England they were the seedbeds where “republican” kitchens began to sprout, far from obedience to an almighty God. The foundations were laid for “French haute cuisine”, which is going to displace the Christian and its claim to a certain asceticism.

Already in the last decades of the 20th century, that French cuisine was in turn overshadowed, while the national cuisines of all the cardinal points were greening. On the other hand, the historian warns against deformations or simplifications that lead to confuse the part for the whole, and to believe that the Pizza It is the only thing that represents the gastronomy of Italy, the nachos to the to Mexico waves burgers to the USA

Laudan’s work it is also savored with images. More than 60 illustrations and maps spice up the ideas in the book; thus, a seventeenth-century Chinese drawing shows the milling of millet and rice, but also a clay tablet from 1750 BC, from Babylon, with recipes for stews with meat and vegetables. Along these lines, a miniature by Conradus Schlapperitzi, from 1445, reveals the Christian god raining bread for humanity.

“Good food, freely chosen, is a fundamental part of living one’s life,” says Laudan, and this key runs through his entire work to understand the stubbornness by which such different cultures decided that cassava, sugar, fish or Eggs could, through visible alchemy, be transformed into other matter. And that for this conversion trade and war were also worthwhile, two elements that go hand in hand, even today, with food.