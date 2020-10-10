Author: Prabhunath Shukla

Depression has become common in modern lifestyles. The latest example of how depression disease can take actors and actresses in Wallwood is the death of actor Sushant Singh. Sushant’s death has created a stir in the cine world and politics. Depression sickness ruins life. ‘World Mental Health Day’ is observed on 10 October worldwide. The purpose of which is to make people aware of mental health. Nowadays stress-prone lifestyle is having a bad effect on mental health. But this problem is spreading rapidly among children with elders. This problem has increased rapidly in children during the corona infection. Lockdown has brought new depression depression in children. Negligence in this case can put us in trouble.

In modern life, even adult people do not show awareness of their mental health, then one can easily guess about the mental health awareness of children. In the current environment, when Ekanki is the fashion of the family and both the husband and wife are employed, many mental health challenges are arising in them due to poor development of emotions in children. Due to this, depression is emerging as a big challenge in life. Depression is an emotional disorder. In a state of depression, a person feels depressed and helpless. Everywhere one feels tension, despair, unrest, frustration and anorexia. Sleep problems have been seen in 90% of depressed people. People have the illusion that depression does not occur in childhood, while the figures are quite the opposite. According to the report of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development, 6.9% of rural and 13.5% of urban children of India are victims of depression. According to the World Health Organization 2017 report, every fourth child in India suffers from depression.

Dr. Manoj Kumar Tiwari Senior Counselor ART Center, SS Hospital IMS, Kashi Hindu University informed that depression disease is increasing rapidly among children with age. He blames the modern way of life for this. However, in his view, this disease can be avoided by taking some precautions. According to Dr. Tiwari, the symptoms of depression in children differ from those of adults. It is very important to identify and resolve depression in children at the right time. Although these symptoms are found differently in different children.

You can identify the symptoms of depression by looking at the condition of the children and their movements. Children with depression tend to feel tired very quickly. I do not mind studying. Children do not show interest in sports. There is a sudden drop in educational achievement. Do not feel hungry. There is a decrease in the ability of children to think. Feel difficulty in making decisions. They do not even talk to people. Children consider suicide.

The question arises as to what are the main causes of depression in children. Why do children suffer from depression? According to Dr. Manoj, depression in children is different from adults. Change of home or school. To get separated from friends Failing exams. To get separated from family members. Being bullied by peers at school. Too much study stress. Irrational and inappropriate behavior of parents or teachers towards children. Not being able to do things of interest. Children to be compared irrationally to other children. Expecting parents to exceed the child’s potential. Strained relationship between parents. Apart from this, there are biological and genetic causes as well.

The role of parents is important in resolving depression in children. Spend quality time with children. Try to understand the feelings of their problems by having regular conversations with children in a cordial manner. Children should be given appropriate opportunities to express their feelings. Keep in touch with children’s teachers and their peers. One should try to develop positive thinking. Do not impose your thoughts, decisions and unfulfilled wishes on children and do not ignore the symptoms of depression in children. Provide them with counseling from an experienced and trained psychologist immediately. If the child is undergoing depression medication, assist him in taking the right dose at the right time and never discontinue it unless the doctor discontinues the medicine. Discuss all the topics according to the age of the children so that they can speak.

Correct education and role of teachers is also important for children with depression. Teachers should interact with children sympathetically. Scare children – Do not threaten them but boost their confidence. Provide additional time and support to children with depression to complete tasks. Keep motivating children and praise children for good works. Do not compare children to each other. Keep logical discipline in college and class. Develop healthy competitive spirit in children and do teaching work in such a way that children can succeed in learning.

The entire world is battling the Corona epidemic. In such a situation, children’s schools are closed. Can’t meet friends In that case, in order to save the children from depression in the corona epidemic, we need to concentrate on the important things. In this situation encourage children to go for regular routines. Also include sports, dance, yoga in the routine. Give children opportunities and encouragement to do things of their interest. Organize group activities in the family like eating together, antakshari, dance, sports. Try to develop positive thinking in children. Encourage self-study and keep you motivated to stay connected with friends. Support children in household tasks to the best of their ability. With such measures, we can get innocent children out of depression. This is my moral family responsibility. Depression in children should be taken seriously.